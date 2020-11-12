Crystal River residents are not too concerned about Tropical Storm Eta’s arrival

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WCJB) -For people in Crystal River, prepping for a storm is really nothing new. Just like clockwork, people got their ducks in a row ahead of tropical storm eta’s arrival.

“Don’t really know nothing, not too worried about it,” said Liz Snow, a resident of Crystal River. “It’s a storm.”

A storm that cancelled school on Thursday with projected wind gusts to reach up to 60 miles per hour. People casually picked up their docked boats at Pete’s Pier throughout the afternoon as Snow enjoyed the breeze across the water at Kings Bay Pier. It’s a moment and a storm that snow doesn’t see as out of the ordinary.

“Not really actually, i can remember being a kid,” added Snow. “The late ones were the ones that were like normally pretty bad but this ain’t nothing. If the locals are starting to freak out, that’s when you should worry. If we’re chilling like hanging out, you ain’t got nothing to worry about.”

Find more details on Eta here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.