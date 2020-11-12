Advertisement

Eta postpones Growth Management Area Amendment recount

Eta postpones Growth Management Area Amendment recount
Eta postpones Growth Management Area Amendment recount(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Due to Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday’s scheduled manual recount of Alachua County ballots will be postponed.

The recount is now set to take place on Friday. This will be the second recount to decide if the proposed charter amendment to create a county growth management area will pass.

During the machine count the amendment passed with 293 -- a difference of 0.22%. The slim percentage difference qualifies all the ballots to be manually recounted.

RELATED STORY:

Manual recount next for Growth Management Area Amendment

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Clarke is stepping down from her position as Alachua County Superintendent. She ...
Karen Clarke steps down as Superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools
TROPICAL UPDATE
Eta Now 65 Miles South of Cedar Key
Celebrity’s Soul Food has made it’s way to Ocala. The owner of the restaurant chain, with his...
Celebrity’s Soul Food opens headquarters in Ocala
Eta Latest
Closing Central: Eta shuts down schools, University of Florida and city, county offices
Residents are not sure how to prepare for the storm since forecast tracks keep changing.
Eta bringing headaches to forecasters and North Central Florida residents

Latest News

Eta Latest
WCJB Coverage Central: Eta set to make landfall, expected path through NCFL
TROPICAL UPDATE
Eta Now 65 Miles South of Cedar Key
Tropical Update
Tropical Update
All across north central Florida residents remembered the meaning of Veteran’s Day on...
Marion County Public Schools holds 14th annual Veteran’s Day ceremony