Eta postpones Growth Management Area Amendment recount

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Due to Tropical Storm Eta, Thursday’s scheduled manual recount of Alachua County ballots will be postponed.

The recount is now set to take place on Friday. This will be the second recount to decide if the proposed charter amendment to create a county growth management area will pass.

During the machine count the amendment passed with 293 -- a difference of 0.22%. The slim percentage difference qualifies all the ballots to be manually recounted.

