FAMU Cancels Spring Football, Other Universities Pushing Ahead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University has decided to cancel its spring football season, citing health and economic concerns.

Despite rising COVID cases, other football programs say they will push forward. There’s more COVID testing than football going on at FAMU’s Bragg stadium. And that will remain the case for the coming months, with the university officially canceling the spring season.

“This decision was certainly tough,” said Kornte Gosha, FAMU Vice President and Athletic Director.

Gosha said after seeing other teams across the state face cancellations and even layoffs to make their football seasons happen, the university had to make the call.

“This decision was really based off health and safety and our ability to provide a successful environment for our student athletes,” said Gosha.

Larger universities like FSU told us they have no plans to alter their season.

USF Head Coach Jeff Scott told us, as of now, they’re also confident the season will go ahead as planned.

“It’s all about our current procedures that we have in place and we are fortunate that we have USF health on our campus,” said Scott.

But he didn’t rule out the possibility of a change in the future.

“In 2020 nothing is guaranteed,” said Scott.

Unlike the larger universities, FAMU doesn’t have the TV and multimedia contracts that could have made a spring season safe and economically viable.

“I mean it’s very clear, had we played spring football, our football program, in particular, would have operated at a loss,” said Gosha.

In addition to football, FAMU also canceled spring season for indoor track and field and volleyball. The University is hopeful, however, sports will be able to return next fall.

FAMU is asking alumni and donors to help keep their programs alive through the pandemic.

The university is encouraging supporters to donate to the Rattler Athletic Fund.

