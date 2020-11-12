Neighbors to 100+ feet wide sinkhole wait in fear

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sinkhole in the Westmoreland neighborhood of Gainesville is causing some neighbors to panic. The hole is pushing 100 feet wide and continues to grow

Six families so far have been evacuated, two houses were torn down, and one neighbor says the future is uncertain. Yvette Elkin and her husband have lived in their Westmoreland house for five years. She said seeing and hearing the sinkhole has been “terrifying.”

“For a while, it sounded kind of like when waves would roll onto a beach and would splash ... like a boom and a splash ... that’s what it sounded like. One day I timed it and it was every 15 minutes pieces were falling in."

Sounds from a beach , in a nightmare scenerio. Yvette elkin and her husband are one of the six families who have been evacuated from their home since the sinkhole formed more than a moth ago.

Elkin said at first, the city said they were going to provide the financials and take on the role of investigating the sinkhole

“Then at the meeting they said, we aren’t going to do that now. You have to do it on your own.”

The process Elkin is talking about costs thousands of dollars, which is money she says they don’t have. So, for now they wait.

“We can’t move back in here ... we just cant. We put so much work in this house ... and to lose it this way ... I’m terrified. I am completely terrified.”

Elkin’s family has set up a GoFund me. You can help HERE.

