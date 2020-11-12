Advertisement

Neighbors to 100+ feet wide sinkhole wait in fear

The sinkhole has already forced six families to evacuate.
The sinkhole has already forced six families to evacuate.(Claudia Bellofatto)
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sinkhole in the Westmoreland neighborhood of Gainesville is causing some neighbors to panic. The hole is pushing 100 feet wide and continues to grow

Six families so far have been evacuated, two houses were torn down, and one neighbor says the future is uncertain. Yvette Elkin and her husband have lived in their Westmoreland house for five years. She said seeing and hearing the sinkhole has been “terrifying.”

“For a while, it sounded kind of like when waves would roll onto a beach and would splash ... like a boom and a splash ... that’s what it sounded like. One day I timed it and it was every 15 minutes pieces were falling in."

Sounds from a beach , in a nightmare scenerio. Yvette elkin and her husband are one of the six families who have been evacuated from their home since the sinkhole formed more than a moth ago.

Elkin said at first, the city said they were going to provide the financials and take on the role of investigating the sinkhole

“Then at the meeting they said, we aren’t going to do that now. You have to do it on your own.”

The process Elkin is talking about costs thousands of dollars, which is money she says they don’t have. So, for now they wait.

“We can’t move back in here ... we just cant. We put so much work in this house ... and to lose it this way ... I’m terrified. I am completely terrified.”

Elkin’s family has set up a GoFund me. You can help HERE.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eta moves NE
Closing Central: Most schools will open on Friday
TROPICAL UPDATE
Eta Now 65 Miles South of Cedar Key
100 feet wide sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood
WATCH: Drone goes inside a 100 feet wide sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood
Noon WX Updates with Reporters
WCJB Coverage Central: A look at Eta’s impacts in our area
Residents are not sure how to prepare for the storm since forecast tracks keep changing.
Eta bringing headaches to forecasters and North Central Florida residents

Latest News

Tropical Storm ETA did not cause significant damage throughout North-Central Florida. However,...
Tropical Storm ETA had little impact on Cedar Key
Tropical Storm ETA had little impact on Cedar Key
Tropical Storm ETA had little impact on Cedar Key
Marion County officials had been tracking this storm for several hours Thursday. It hit the...
Storm Eta hits Marion County