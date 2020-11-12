Advertisement

Real Men Wear Pink hosts ’Chip In For Breast Cancer’ golf fundraiser

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Gainesville residents head to the golf course to raise money for breast cancer research.

An American Cancer Society board member and golfer teamed up to create a fundraiser called ‘Chip in for Breast Cancer.’

The two friends are raising money through a group called Real Men Wear Pink which helps to fund breast cancer research.

“The one thing COVID-19 hasn’t stopped is cancer,” said Dan Glassman, an American Cancer Society board member. “So we want to make sure that we take some swings back at it and that’s why we’re here today. [We’re] braving bad swings, bad backs, and bad weather so that we can make sure to get a cure and help those in need in this community.”

The fundraiser’s goal was to play as many holes as possible from sunrise to sunset at the Haile Plantation Golf and Country Club.

People had the opportunity to pledge an amount of money per hole they played.

“We’ve had such a great response from the folks here at the club that are donating and supporting us as well as friends in the community,” said Robby Lane, golfer helping in the fundraiser. “We’re very blessed to have those friends and enjoy doing what we love out here in Haile Plantation.”

Glassman said so far Lane has helped raise over $15,000 American Cancer Society. For more information on how to donate to Real Men Wear Pink, click here.

Last year the group raised over $30,000 and Glassman said they are on track to raise over $35,000 this year.

