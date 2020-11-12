Advertisement

Storm Eta hits Marion County

By Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical storm Eta did not cause major damage throughout north central Florida.

Marion County officials had been tracking this storm for several hours Thursday.

  It hit the county overnight and they say it turned out better than they expected.  

Initially officials were told to watch out for one to two inches of rain with pockets of the county receiving up to four inches.  

“What we found out last night during over night hours was that we had an inch and three quarters of rain so a little less than two inches, not as bad as we thought it was going to be,” MCSO Public Relations Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

  The storm traveled through the western portion of the county on it’s way to Jacksonville.  

Officials said there has been no major damage and no major flooding either.  

While TV20 was out searching for damage in the county, we saw mostly palm leaves and a few tree limbs.

  “It’s very fortunate that this hurricane, this storm moved very quickly which was somewhat unexpected,” Bloom added.  

It was windy Thursday and overcast but the sun finally came out towards the end of the day.

