Tropical Storm ETA had little impact on Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hours after Tropical Storm ETA made landfall in Cedar Key, people were out exploring and fishing in the town. With tree branches, leaves, and other small debris being the worst of the damage, businesses could open their doors on Thursday.

“We were actually really fortunate this time around. We got no damage at the Low Key Hideaway Tiki Bar,” said Robert Rimavicus, the bar’s beverage director.

He doesn’t take walking away with no damage for granted.

“Every time a storm like this comes in, we’re all really holding our breath. We hunker down. We do our prep. This time it’s all for nothing. That’s what you want.”

Rimavicus said he understands the devastation these storms can cause.

“It’s huge. I mean, it’s a huge deal. We are all breathing a sigh of relief. This is a low lying area. Obviously, we all suffered a few years ago with Hurricane Hermine.”

Cedar Key wasn’t the only area along the Gulf of Mexico that was spared. Visitors from south of the island drove up to see the damage, and they said they experienced similar conditions, including high winds and heavy rain.

“We had no large trees down. We’ve got a lot of debris in the yard. Everything came through pretty well, and our house is intact, and we’re blessed,” said LaWanda Kelley

“It wasn’t that bad. It was pretty windy, but it wasn’t that bad. Pretty heavy downpour a little while during the day, but other than that, it was fine. We had very little damage, the palm trees debris, that’s about it,” said Don Fisher.

Rimavicus believes it could be a lot worse.

“A storm along with Covid, hard times. Once again, lucky we are really fortunate to live in Florida.”

He didn’t lose any sleep during the windy and rainy conditions.

“I slept through it. It was very quiet, and I think most people did.”

According to the Levy County Emergency Management Office, the wind gusts in Cedar Key were slightly more than 50 miles-per-hour overnight. There were no reports of injuries or property damage in the county.

Tropical Storm ETA was the 28th named storm of this busy hurricane season.

