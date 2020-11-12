Advertisement

Two arrested after shooting in Lake City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two arrested in Lake City after two homes were struck by gunfire.

One suspect, a minor, is being charged with driving without a license and possession of marijuana. Meanwhile, Marquez Graves, is being charged with possession of cocaine and resisting arrest.

According to Lake City, they responded to the area of SW Avalon Ave. and SW Putnam St. for shots fired. Witnesses told police that several young black men were seen fleeing the scene in a silver car. An officer saw a silver car run a stop sign in a high rate of speed.

The suspects eventually abandoned the car and decided to flee on foot. Two of the suspects hid in a nearby bush where one was quickly apprehended, while the other was eventually caught after help from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol K-9 Teams.

According to the report, the men sent police on a chase which twisted its way through the residential neighborhood, numerous bystanders and witnesses assisted officers by pointing out the direction the suspects had fled and providing descriptions.

“One of the bullets which struck the home landed in the bedroom of a six-year-old child, just feet from where she was playing,” said Chief Argatha Gilmore. “We do appreciate the numerous citizens who stepped up to call us as they saw the pursuit unfold to provide information about where the suspects were running and hiding.”

