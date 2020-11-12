Advertisement

UF’s Keyontae Johnson voted preseason SEC Player of the Year

Forward averaged 14 ppg last season, led Gators
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) dunks against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA...
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) dunks against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Coming off an All-Conference sophomore season, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is the preseason choice for SEC Player of the Year in a vote by league media members.

Johnson led Florida in scoring last season, averaging 14.0 points per game, and also led the team in rebounds in 13 different games.

SEC voters also chose the Gators to finish fourth in the preseason poll behind Tennessee, Kentucky and LSU.

The Gators are set to begin its 2020-21 campaign at the Basketball Hall of Fame Bubbleville on Nov. 25 against UMass Lowell and Nov. 27 versus Virginia at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

After an eight-game non-conference slate, Florida will jump into SEC action on Dec. 30 at Vanderbilt before welcoming LSU on Jan. 2 in their conference home opener.

