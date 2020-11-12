WATCH: Drone goes inside a 100 feed wide sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A sinkhole that rapidly formed in the Westmoreland neighborhood of Northwest Gainesville has forced a second home to be demolished.
It has been a month since the hole suddenly formed, growing to more than 100 feet wide.
A downed power pole is in the water along with a large tree, while other homes are still very close by. The swimming pool that slid in the sinkhole is no longer visible and the water is now a bright aqua color.
City officials have put up a fence around the area to keep people out.
RELATED STORIES:
- A house demolished in the Gainesville neighborhood a sinkhole opened up, families asking for help
- City of Gainesville issues another warning as sinkhole continues to grow
- Sinkhole continues to threaten homes; pool likely destroyed this week
- Gainesville commissioner warns people to stay away from growing sinkhole
- Sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood evacuates 6 families
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.