WATCH: Drone goes inside a 100 feed wide sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A sinkhole that rapidly formed in the Westmoreland neighborhood of Northwest Gainesville has forced a second home to be demolished.

It has been a month since the hole suddenly formed, growing to more than 100 feet wide.

A downed power pole is in the water along with a large tree, while other homes are still very close by. The swimming pool that slid in the sinkhole is no longer visible and the water is now a bright aqua color.

City officials have put up a fence around the area to keep people out.

