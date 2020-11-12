Advertisement

WCJB Coverage Central: Eta set to make landfall, expected path through NCFL

Eta Latest
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - WCJB will have continuous coverage on Eta throughout the night on Thursday.

Here is your one stop shop with everything you need to know.

**Latest track update on Eta**

Submit your videos and photos HERE. Please make sure it is safe for you to do so. You can also submit photos on our mobile app as well.

Live Eta Updates

10 p.m.

8:31 p.m.

Preparing for Eta

STORY: Cedar Key residents prepare for Tropical Storm Eta

