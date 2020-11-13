Advertisement

ASO discussed preparations for Eta

By WCJB Staff
Nov. 12, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say they were well prepared when Tropical Storm Eta hit.

Due to the storm, the sheriff’s department closed lobbies and public access on Thursday.

The department prepared by putting shutters on the windows.

“It’s really been a non-event which thankfully we are very glad about that but we were prepared,” said Art Forgey, ASO spokesperson. “We got very little rain. Very little wind. Just a few trees down. Dealt with those mostly overnight so the public wasn’t impacted most by them.”

They said they would typically see a lot of tree damage.

However, they did not see as much damage as they expected.

The department had chainsaw crews available and with the schools closed in preparation for the storm, there was an increase in deputies on the road.

