Cancel culture or a joke taken too far? Gainesville food blogger takes a break after inappropriate joke

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An example of culture culture or did a local food blogger take a joke too far?

A Publix Sub is at the center of a social media blitz that ended with a blogger suspending his website. Ken Peng, of Ken Eats Gainesville, says he received a social media backlash to a photo he posted and it has compelled him to pause his writing.

The photo showed a receipt from his online order of a Publix Sub. In the special instructions, he used sexual innuendo to describe the sandwich and it drew major criticism on Instagram and Reddit.

On his blog, Peng noted that he often jokes in the notes section, but that this joke missed the mark.

“Thank you to all the people who have reached out to offer their support,” Peng said in a statement he sent to TV20. “I have always tried to do right by the restaurants I review. Never have I ever demanded free food, mistreated any wait staff, or do anything but share my opinion. It is after all, the purpose of a blog and critique to share one’s opinion. I’ve always operated KEG with integrity, and it’s a shame that there are the loud minority trying to smear my reputation.”

RELATED: Full apology on Ken Peng’s blog

Peng offered to apologize to the deli worker who made the sub, and says he’s now being characterized as much worse than someone who made an inappropriate joke.

“I believe my relationship with local businesses and restaurants alike speaks for itself,” Peng added. "The last couple days have been difficult reading the accusations and attempts to destroy my character. I will be taking a much needed break and return better.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.