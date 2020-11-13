City of Newberry, Archer file lawsuit against Alachua County ahead of growth management amendment vote recount

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -A second recount of the Alachua County Growth Management Area Amendment is on Friday morning. Each of the nearly 130,000 ballots are set to be hand-counted by the Alachua County Canvassing Board. They are recounting the too close to call vote on the county growth management area proposal.

“We all want to grow in a way that protects our environment and protects our resident’s future,” said Jordan Marlowe, Mayor of Newberry.

Although, who determines the terms of that growth may change if the second recount to the county growth management area amendment passes. It’s a decision that Mayor Marlowe believes should fall upon the municipalities.

“The growth management area represents an existential threat to our future,” added the mayor. “There’s nothing that’s going to happen tomorrow because of the GMA but what the GMA will do is pretty much steal, rob every single municipality of their chance to have a future. Their chance for their residents to determine their growth and how they’re going to be 50 years from now.”

As a countermeasure to the amendment passing, the city of Newberry and Archer filed a complaint against the county and the charter review board to rule the amendment as unlawful. An effort that James Thompson of Gainesville sees as futile.

“If the opponents of this amendment had won by the same margin, they would be celebrating,” added Thompson. He served on the charter review commission but commented as an independent citizen. For the recount, Thompson doesn’t expect the margin of 0.22% in the amendment’s favor to change.

“Developments inside and outside the county whether they’re in suburban Newberry which is 55 square miles, it’s almost as big as Gainesville now,” mentioned Thompson. “Or outside of Alachua, or outside of Gainesville, are expensive to working people. They help segregate our schools, they help segregate our society.”

After a slight delay due to tropical storm eta, the hand recount for the county growth management area amendment starts at the Supervisor of Elections office at 9 AM.

