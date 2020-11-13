Advertisement

Gator Insider: Florida prepares for game against Arkansas

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Following a big win over Georgia, the Gator football team is in the driver’s seat in the SEC East. However, five regular season games remain before the Gators can think about the conference title game. 

In this week’s Gator Insider, Steve Russell explains why Arkansas will present a challenge to Florida on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

100 feet wide sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood
WATCH: Drone goes inside a 100 feet wide sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood
Noon WX Updates with Reporters
WCJB Coverage Central: A look at Eta’s impacts in our area
Eta moves NE
Closing Central: Most schools will open on Friday
An early morning accident kills a pedestrian in Alachua
An early morning accident kills a pedestrian in Alachua
The sinkhole has already forced six families to evacuate.
Neighbors to 100+ feet wide sinkhole wait in fear

Latest News

With Marion County still leading North Central Florida with the highest COVID-19 cases, the...
MCPS: 21 new COVID-19 positives, 231 people quarantined
The programs “A Dog Has No Name” and “A Cat Has No Name” were started to investigate the deaths...
New programs at UF College of Veterinary Medicine investigate animal abuse
This year’s theme is “Rescue Christmas”.
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle and Angel Tree campaigns kick off in Marion County
It can be a challenge to teach math, especially at the end of the school day, but that’s not...
Deaf and hard of hearing students adapt to learning during COVID-19 pandemic