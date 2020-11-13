“Growth Management Area” proposal passes by 265 votes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County “Growth Management Area” proposal has passed by 265 votes with 64,569 “YES” votes and 64,304 “NO” votes. The Alachua County Canvassing Board finalized the results on Friday afternoon.

It’s a numbers game when it comes to determining if a recount is required. In Alachua County, about 130,000 ballots were cast in the General Election. For a machine recount to take place, the difference must fall within one half of a percent. A percent of the General Election ballots are 1,300 ballots, half of that is 650 ballots. That far exceeds the more than 200 votes that separated the “YES” from the “NO’s” on the “Growth Management Area” proposal.

The Alachua County Canvassing Board has the manual recount results for the "Growth Management Area" proposal, and it has passed by a slim margin of 265 votes. The end of this recount process marks the end of the 2020 General Election in the county. (WCJB)

The difference between the November 3rd election results and the machine recount fell within a quarter of a percent, equating to 325 ballots. That is why this manual recount took place.

“Margins can be quite slim. I’ll always tell people your vote matters, one vote adds up to another vote, and you can see that in this race that every vote does count,” said Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton.

According to Supervisor Barton, the process was smooth.

“We don’t have to show the ballots to anyone to any lawyers, any political party representative. It’s been going by pretty fast.”

Poll workers reviewed about 16,000 ballots that were rejected from the machine during the original count and the machine recount. For example, a vote may not have been counted because of an overvote where someone marked “YES” and “NO,” an undervote where someone marked nothing, or because of a blemish on the ballot.

The Supervisor of Elections office trains the volunteers and poll workers for these recounts.

“They know that when they sign up how important this is each race, each candidate race. It’s very important. They get to see elections from beginning to sometimes all the way to the end of the recount. They really take this very personable and with pride and making sure what they are seeing is accurate. I’m very excited about all the folks who came out today [Friday] and really participate to help us wrap up this election.”

Mary Bennett had the opportunity to work her first recount after helping out during early voting and on November 3rd.

“It’s amazing to be able to do this with the elections office.”

With this recount wrapping up, it marks the end of the 2020 General Election in Alachua County. Supervisor Barton said the results are final.

