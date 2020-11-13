In Case You Missed It: Nov. 12
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Nov. 12th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- Neighbors to 100+ feet wide sinkhole wait in fear
- ASO discussed preparations for Eta
- Two arrested after shooting in Lake City
- Tropical Storm ETA had little impact on Cedar Key
- Storm Eta hits Marion County
- An early morning accident kills a pedestrian in Alachua
- FAMU Cancels Spring Football, Other Universities Pushing Ahead
- Columbia County Report: ‘Food for Fines’ donation begins at Columbia County Public Library
National Headlines:
- Chicago issues new COVID-19 restrictions before Thanksgiving
- Georgia Secretary of State in quarantine amid presidential vote recount
- Rare purple-pink diamond sells for more than $26 million
- Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption
- Firefighters rescue 143 people after Charlotte charter school evacuated due to heavy flooding
- Botched statue restoration looks ‘like a cartoon’ in Spain
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.