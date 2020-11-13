Krawl’n for the Fallen to honor lost law enforcement officers

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement and community members are coming together this weekend at the sixth annual Krawl’n for the Fallen off-road event to honor police officers lost in the line of duty.

Taking place at Florida International Rally & Motorsport Park at the Keystone Airport, this event aims to pay respects to fallen officers and their families.

The weekend full of off-road trails, demonstrations, vendors and family activities kicks off Friday night and continues through Sunday.

On Saturday night, a memorial ride to remember the sacrifices made by fallen police officers and K-9′s will take place.

President of Off-Road United, Christine Johnson, said this event is all about letting the families know they aren’t alone.

“Whether it’s officers who’ve lost co-workers, children who’ve lost parents or anyone whose lost a loved one we want them to know we are here for them,” said Johnson.

All proceeds from the event will help families of law enforcement and charities sponsored by Off-Road United. Tickets are $5 to attend and $80 to participate.

