Marion County teen missing and endangered
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in finding a teenager they say is missing and endangered.
Deputies are looking for 16 year old Brianna Olivera. Brianna was last seen Wednesday around 9pm on Southwest Plantation Street in Dunnellon. She was walking in the opposite direction of her home.
She made pervious statements causing law enforcement and her family to worry for her safety. They think Brianna may have gotten a ride from a friend.
If you have any information about where Brianna is call 911.
