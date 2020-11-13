Advertisement

Marion County teen missing and endangered

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in finding a teenager they say is missing and endangered.

Deputies are looking for 16 year old Brianna Olivera. Brianna was last seen Wednesday around 9pm on Southwest Plantation Street in Dunnellon. She was walking in the opposite direction of her home.

She made pervious statements causing law enforcement and her family to worry for her safety. They think Brianna may have gotten a ride from a friend.

If you have any information about where Brianna is call 911.

MISSING ENDANGERED - BRIANNA OLIVERA Brianna was last seen at her residence of 21500 SW Plantation Street, in Dunnellon...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 12, 2020

