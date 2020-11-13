MCPS: 21 new COVID-19 positives, 231 people quarantined

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools released its weekly COVID-19 numbers.

On Friday, the school district reported 25 new positive cases and 231 students and employees quarantined.

The schools and departments affected include: Belleview High, College Park Elementary, Eighth Street Elementary, Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary, Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks, Liberty Middle, Maplewood Elementary, Marion Oaks Elementary, North Marion High, Osceola Middle, Shady Hill Elementary, Sparr Elementary and West Port High.

MCPS releases weekly COVID-19 numbers (MCPS)

