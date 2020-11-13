Advertisement

MCPS: 21 new COVID-19 positives, 231 people quarantined

With Marion County still leading North Central Florida with the highest COVID-19 cases, the...
With Marion County still leading North Central Florida with the highest COVID-19 cases, the school board is taking extra precautions this school year.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools released its weekly COVID-19 numbers.

On Friday, the school district reported 25 new positive cases and 231 students and employees quarantined.

The schools and departments affected include: Belleview High, College Park Elementary, Eighth Street Elementary, Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary, Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks, Liberty Middle, Maplewood Elementary, Marion Oaks Elementary, North Marion High, Osceola Middle, Shady Hill Elementary, Sparr Elementary and West Port High.

