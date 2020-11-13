New programs at UF College of Veterinary Medicine investigate animal abuse

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two new programs at the University of Florida’s Small Animal Hospital are focused on getting justice for victims of animal abuse.

The programs “A Dog Has No Name” and “A Cat Has No Name” were started by veterinary pathologist Adam Stern who documents and investigates animal deaths for UF’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

The goal is to investigate the deaths of unclaimed or abandoned animals that show signs of abuse and work with law enforcement to try to track down and prosecute those responsible.

“The inspiration behind these programs was really to just tell the story of these animals that sometimes get forgotten,” said Stern.

“We do map everything out, we know exactly where these animals came from, and we can potentially, with time, once we get a large enough data set, we can start to potentially see trends. Maybe more suspicious things happen in a certain area. That’s just gonna take time.”

Since starting up, the programs have investigated nearly 150 cases.

Links to more info about the programs can be found HERE and HERE. You can also help donate by following HERE.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.