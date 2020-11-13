Newberry mayor calls for volleyball team championship send-off

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry mayor Jordan Marlowe is trying to bring people out to cheer on the high school volleyball team.

The players compete in the Class One-A state championship this Sunday. The team leaves for Ft. Myers at 9:30 on Saturday morning.

Marlowe is asking people to come out and send the team off. People are asked to line the sides of main street wearing blue and gold starting at 9:15am.

Participants are encouraged to bring out megaphones and pom poms.

