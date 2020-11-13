Advertisement

Newberry mayor calls for volleyball team championship send-off

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry mayor Jordan Marlowe is trying to bring people out to cheer on the high school volleyball team.

The players compete in the Class One-A state championship this Sunday. The team leaves for Ft. Myers at 9:30 on Saturday morning.

Marlowe is asking people to come out and send the team off. People are asked to line the sides of main street wearing blue and gold starting at 9:15am.

Participants are encouraged to bring out megaphones and pom poms.

Good Evening Newberry! As most of you know, our Volleyball Team is heading to the 2020 Class 1A State Championship...

Posted by Mayor Jordan Marlowe on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

100 feet wide sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood
WATCH: Drone goes inside a 100 feet wide sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood
Noon WX Updates with Reporters
WCJB Coverage Central: A look at Eta’s impacts in our area
Eta moves NE
Closing Central: Most schools will open on Friday
An early morning accident kills a pedestrian in Alachua
An early morning accident kills a pedestrian in Alachua
According to the Miami Herald, DeSantis is drafting an “anti-mob” legislation, which is...
Report: Gov. Ron DeSantis looks to expand Stand Your Ground Law

Latest News

Clay County deputies searching for missing endangered adult
Marion County teen missing and endangered
County Growth Management map
City of Newberry, Archer file lawsuit against Alachua County ahead of growth management amendment vote recount
County Growth Management map
City of Newberry, Archer file lawsuit against Alachua County ahead of growth management amendment vote recount
Tropical Storm ETA had little impact on Cedar Key