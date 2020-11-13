Advertisement

North Central Florida Legacy Awards held virtually

The community foundation of North Central Florida held its 2020 Legacy Awards Ceremony...
The community foundation of North Central Florida held its 2020 Legacy Awards Ceremony virtually on Thursday.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The community foundation of North Central Florida held its 2020 Legacy Awards Ceremony virtually on Thursday.

Ron and Dianne Farb received the donor award for their work with “Climb Through Cancer.” The professional advisor award was given to Jeffery Hogue of UBS Financial Services.

The Junior League of Gainesville received the nonprofit award as they celebrate 85 years of serving the community. A link to the video of the ceremony can be found here.

