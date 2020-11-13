Ocala named among cities with fastest growth

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A city in North Central Florida is one of the fastest-growing in the country.

Ocala is the fifth fastest-growing city in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report. They looked at census bureau reports from 2014 to 2018 and found that Ocala grew by more than 9%.

They attribute the growth to people moving into the area because Ocala has a relatively low cost of living compared to other metro areas in the state. The fastest-growing city in the report is Myrtle Beach.

