Salvation Army’s Red Kettle and Angel Tree campaigns kick off in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Salvation Army of Ocala kicked off its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree campaigns at Ocala’s Downtown Square Friday afternoon.

This year’s theme is “Rescue Christmas”.

The angel tree program was capped at one thousand children this year and the trees are spread out in 15 locations around Marion County. The red kettle campaign will officially start on Saturday.

The Salvation Army also says there are a number of non-contact ways to give this year including through text and apple pay, or by hosting your own virtual kettle.

“When you see a kettle sign, on the sign you’ll see three different ways: you can scan your phone and pay through your phone bill, you can use apple pay, and you can text to give. Or you can host your own virtual red kettle, set a goal,” said Major Marion Durham, a Salvation Army Corps Officer.

“We have found that over half of the families who have applied for our angel tree program have never had to seek assistance from us. We need the community to partner with us to help us rescue Christmas for families in need. People who have never been in need before but this is an unprecedented year and people really need our help.”

This year’s red kettle campaign goal in Marion County is 250-thousand dollars.

