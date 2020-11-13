University of Florida to test UF Alert emergency notification system

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A test of the UF Alert emergency notification system for the Gainesville, UF Health, Lake Nona and UF Health Jacksonville campuses will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The UF Alert emergency notification system is used when a threat may affect the University of Florida campus.

The university will test the system at four different times which should allow people to see which UF Alert they have subscribed.

UF students, faculty and staff will receive the text message alert via text, email, UF Alert social media, the UF homepage, the GatorSafe app, and IP phones and speakers.

An audio alert will be broadcast on outdoor speakers and Cisco IP phones on UF campus and indoors in classrooms and laboratories.

Students, faculty and staff can update their emergency contact information and location preferences in ONE.UF to ensure they receive the alerts.

Each test message will include a link to the UF Alert website, which has more information about the UF Alert features.

You can review emergency response and evacuation procedures online and on the GatorSafe app’s Take Action section.

