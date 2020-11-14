Body of missing skydiver recovered by Bradford County Fire Rescue following parachute failure

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people ready to sacrifice their evening at the annual Krawl’n for the Fallen event gathered to search the woods after a parachute stunt went wrong.

“Well over 100 people have turned out and volunteered to go and do this search with us,” said Bradford County Undersheriff Major Brad Smith.

About 150 volunteers from the Krawl’n for the Fallen annual event have offered their time to search for the body of the skydiver here in Keystone Heights.@WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/4xMDo3n4qW — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) November 14, 2020

The parachutist was a part of a group from South Florida. Major Smith said he had issues with deploying the first parachute and didn’t have enough time to deploy the second.

“There was a videographer that was on the parachute jump with him and was filming him during it and as soon as he saw that he was in trouble, he continued filming on him and followed him all the way down,” added Smith.

The search started at 5 PM and included help from Alachua, Clay, Union county law enforcement and fire rescue. In the crowd of volunteers and first responders also stood a witness.

“I guess it was the reserve chute, he deployed that and that just went off in the wind,” said Scott Schmidt who saw it all.

When it came time to volunteer, there was no question in Schmidt’s— because backing law enforcement was the reason he was there in the first place.

“Well that’s what it’s all about,” added Schmidt. “I mean I would say 95% of the people are camping over there. I’m in a hotel down there but the whole thing is we’re just really good people and would be perfect strangers.”

The goodwill of strangers and the manpower of law enforcement led deputies to find the body of the skydiver a few miles away from where the first parachute was found.

UPDATE: According to Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, the body of the skydiver has been located in the woods adjacent to The FIRM park. Volunteers have been sent back to the Krawl’n for the Fallen event. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/OnbL2GoqWL — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) November 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.