Company appeals Alachua County commissioners' decision not to allow solar farm to be built

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A company is petitioning for relief after Alachua County Commissioners denied a permit to build a solar farm near the city of Archer.

Campen Properties LLC, which owns the land in question, has appealed to the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings

Last month, Alachua county commissioners ruled in a three to two vote not to grant a special exception to allow the 650 acres zoned for agriculture to be built on.

Several residents expressed concerns regarding how the project would affect their homes' values.

