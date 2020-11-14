ASO Detectives say a Micanopy robbery may be connected to other robberies along the interstate

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County detectives say an armed robbery at a Micanopy gas station may be connected to a string of similar robberies along the interstate.

Deputies say Sunday night, just as the Chevron on County Road 234 was preparing to close, a man walked in a pointed a gun a the two clerks. More suspects then entered stealing money and cigarettes, before tying the two clerks up They say the armed man is about 5′10 and was wearing a dark green jacket with a face covering.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office PIO Art Forgey said, “The detectives are also working with other agencies that have had similar in nature robberies and try to connect the dots, share information on those so we can get them stopped.”

