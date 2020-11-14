Advertisement

Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Less people are planning to travel for Thanksgivnig this year because of COVID-19.

AAA estimates a 10% drop in travel and only about 50 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a drop from 55 million in 2019.

As pandemic numbers continue to surge, AAA expects that number to be even lower.

AAA says that anyone who is traveling during the holiday should plan ahead, be prepared for COVID-19 protocols, follow health guidance and know the restrictions at the destination.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ken Peng, of Ken Eats Gainesville, says social media backlash to a photo he posted compelled...
Cancel culture or a joke taken too far? Gainesville food blogger takes a break after inappropriate joke
100 feet wide sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood
WATCH: Drone goes inside a 100 feet wide sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood
Ocala is the fifth fastest-growing city in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report.
Ocala named among cities with fastest growth
Clay County deputies searching for missing endangered adult
Marion County teen missing and endangered
An early morning accident kills a pedestrian in Alachua
An early morning accident kills a pedestrian in Alachua

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist
GPD recieves accreditation
GPD regained accreditation after four years
A vehicle crash in Lake City led to the arrest of multiple people suspected of selling drugs to...
Four arrested during drug bust in Lake City