Four arrested during drug bust in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -A vehicle crash led Lake City Police to arrest multiple people suspected of selling drugs to minors.

Officers say at 7:35pm Thursday night, they responded to a crash where the driver was unconscious. Officers gave the teen NARCAN after which she regained consciousness. Inside the vehicle, they found a bag of marijuana.

At the hospital, the minor told officers she received a pre-rolled joint when purchasing marijuana. That led officers to search a home on Putnam Street where they found four firearms, $10,000 in cash, and 1.5lbs of marijuana.

Police then arrested Betty Lyons, Gilmore Newkirk, and Gilshard Newkirk. They are facing multiple charges, including possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school.

During the arrest, officers said Jai’Anthony Holley tried to let one of the suspects out of a patrol car. Officers took him into custody as well.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.