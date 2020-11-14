GPD regained accreditation after four years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It took four years, but the Gainesville Police Department has regained accreditation from the Commission for Accreditation on Law Enforcement (CALEA).

This comes after Chief Tony Jones withdrew from the state accreditation in 2016.

Thursday at the 2020 Fall Virtual Commission for Accreditation on Law Enforcement (CALEA) Review the agency unanimously accredited by the commission.

The process took four years with the commission requiring GPD to provide documentation on proof of compliance, revised policies and practices, and showcase the Department.

