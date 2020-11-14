Jeeps and four wheelers come together to raise money for families of fallen police officers

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Jeeps and four wheelers are rolling for a good cause at the ‘Krawlin’ for the Fallen' event for families of fallen police officers. For six years this event has raised money for these families and provided the counseling and support they need.

“We are always here for them. We’re always there willing to support them,” said Concerns of Police Survivors, CEO, Christina Johnson. “We’re always willing to help them get to where they need to be to get to that next level.”

Johnson said the drivers make a big impact on these families' lives.

“What they get out of it is life long friendships that they never thought they would have,” said Johnson. “Jeep people are amazing people, side by side people. You know, the four wheel drive people are always there to help and support anybody that needs help in their time of need.”

While events like these give opportunities to those who have lost someone in the line of duty, participants and volunteers get to have a little fun. John Womack has been coming to this event and supporting families since 2016.

“It still gives them a sense of belonging,” said Womack who has lost co-workers of his own."They probably feel like they’ve been forgotten, so this event doesn’t allow that to happen because we reach out to those survivors, we invite them to come out," added Womack. “And we just like pour out the love to them and show them that hey you’re not forgotten. We’re still here for you.”

Johnson says their priority is to show how important law enforcement officers are to the community.

“The more people that we can get out there and get the community to understand that these officers go out there every single day and put their lives on the line. The better off we’re going to be.”

Along with concerts and vendors, a runner from ‘Running for Heroes’ will be running a mile for one Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy, who was recently memorialized.

