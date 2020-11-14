Sports Overtime 11-13-2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In classes 5A and larger, Friday’s competition marked play-in contests as schools went after a berth in the 32-team regional quarterfinal bracket. In classes 1A through 4A, this week represented the region quarterfinal round. Alachua County schools Buchholz and Hawthorne picked up convincing wins to advance.

High School Football Playoff Scoreboard

Buchholz def. Creekside, 46-13 (7A-1)

Edgewater def. Forest, 47-14 (7A-2)

Mainland def. GHS, 24-21 (6A-1)

Columbia def. Ponte Vedra, 14-0 (6A-1)

North Marion def. Belleview, 47-0 ( 5A -2)

Vanguard def. Crystal River, 38-0 (5A-2)

Atlantic def. Lake Weir, 6-3 OT (5A- 2)

Suwannee def. Parker, 14-7 (5A-1)

Keystone Heights def. Keystone Heights, 40-14 (4A-2)

Gadsden County def. Santa Fe, 38-0 (4A-1)

Episcopal School def. Interlachen, 40-19 (3A-1)

Hawthorne def. Chiefland, 40-0 (1A-4)

Wildwood def. Bronson, 40-0 (1A-4)

Union County def. Bell, 42-0 (1A-3)

Madison County def. Dixie County, 48-19 (1A-3)

Fort White def. Branford, 21-20 (1A-3)

Hilliard def. Lafayette, 22-21 OT (1A-3)

