5th annual Pet Expo in Ocala helps puppy find a home

By Camille Syed
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents and their four-legged friends enjoyed vendors and interactive events at the 5th annual Ocala Pet Expo.

93.7 K-COUNTRY and WIND-FM hosted the event for those who already have a furry friend and those who are looking to adopt.

“We do this to raise awareness for animal rescue organizations to help sheltered animals to get placed and to raise donations for those animal rescues,” said 93.7 K-Country’s, Lisa Varner.

The event included pet health and obedience tips.

Families also got to challenge themselves to a match against trained soccer dogs.

While pets and pet lovers come out for fun activities…the main mission of this event is for pets like capital to find a home.

Marion County’s Humane Society, Austin Burnett said the event went well.

“Today’s been very great,” said Burnett. “Everyone has been very interested, especially in our smaller dogs. We’ve had one small dog be adopted today so far. He has a hold and I’m sure he’s going to go to a very good loving home.”

Theresa Hagar and Andy Ramsdell hope to be just that for their new puppy adopted at the expo.

“I wouldn’t wanna do it any other way,” said Hagar.

They’ve rescued four dogs prior, from different shelters and encourage others to provided homes for pets in need.

“if you’re going to get a dog you should go to the shelter and get them cause they need a home,” added Ramsdell.

Burnett says opportunities like this benefit the community the most.

“The more we’re out in the public the more that people know that there are adoptable dogs in the shelter,” added Burnett.

Every penny raised will go to local animal rescue organizations such as the Humane Society, Sheltering Hands, Project Pup and more.

