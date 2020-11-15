Advertisement

Amber alerts to now have clickable links

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Amber Alerts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will now have clickable links in their notifications.

Cell phone alerts are limited to only 90 characters, and this makes it difficult for law enforcement to put all necessary details in a notification.

The link will allow people to view a picture of the missing child and additional information.

