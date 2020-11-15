DUI crash kills one in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A man in Suwannee Co. died over the weekend after he was run off the road by a drunk driver Saturday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a jeep was traveling behind a pickup truck on I-10, near mile marker 275.

The jeep then hit the pickup truck from behind, causing both vehicles to lose control. The pick-up truck flipped over the median, and the person in the back seat of the truck was thrown out of the vehicle.

The driver of the jeep is being charged with DUI manslaughter, and is in the Suwannee county jail.

