Group of equestrians keep old English fox hunting alive in North-Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 500 acres make up the Perry Plantation, and it’s a perfect place for equestrians to go riding and fox hunting. The sport is not exactly as it sounds.

“It’s fox hunting; the old English fox with hounds expect that instead of chasing a live fox, we lay a scented trail,” said Alexis Macaulay, the owner of the Misty Morning Houndsat the Perry Plantation. “The hounds are trained for that. We don’t just lay a straight line from here for a mile and a half. We pick it up, and we take turns if we come to a creek. We will pick it up, take it down a hundred yards, then cross. We put tricks in there to keep the hounds keen to their natural sense of hunting.”

The bloodline of the hounds trace back to descendants of George Washington. At the end of the hunt, the 24 American Fox Hounds are rewarded.

“Drag hunting has been around for a long time, but usually, in the end, there is nothing. I wanted to spice it up, so in the end, we have a kill, and it’s just a brown lunch bag full of meat scraps and dog biscuits, and the hounds love it.”

Even if you don’t ride horses, you can come and still see the property and watch the hunts.

“There is something in it for everybody because the spectators get to watch and are usually really fascinated, first of all, that the sport still exists. Then just tuning in to the ability of the horses and the hounds and the riders. Everybody is doing what they love to do. I mean, the horses love doing this; the hounds obviously are totally into it.”

They will have hunts almost every Saturday until the middle of March. To find out more information about the events, click on the link below.

