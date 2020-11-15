“Kidprenuer Pop-Up Shop” allows young business owners to show off their products

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The “Kidprenuer Pop-Up Shop” was an opportunity for more than 30 young business owners to show off and sell their products. Everything from sweet treats to clothing to candles were on display. 7-year-old Raziya was selling her inspirational book that she wrote to help stop bullying.

“I created the book because I saw my mom writing a book, and I wanted to write a book because I saw bully’s at my school. I just wanted to write a book about me helping them be nice.”

She was inspired to write the book in kindergarten.

“Sometimes, I see people say that you’re ugly and stuff. I want to stop that because it is getting to mean. I like being nice to people.”

The book focuses on multiple issues.

“I talk about how to be nice and how you have to be nice and not to be mean.”

Other products for sale include Tev’s Dope Soaps designed by 10-year-old Tevyn. She has a wide variety of products.

“For the scents about 13 or something and for the molds may be about 17.”

Tevyn enjoys making the scented soaps.

“The soaps chose us. We didn’t choose it.”

11-year-old Ethan sells dog desserts, and he donates 10% of his proceeds to local animal shelters.

“It’s just because I have a really strong love for dogs, and we volunteered at the humane society.”

This event was an opportunity for Ethan to debut his product.

“This is our first time selling them in person.”

Spiderman, Elsa, and Olaf made an appearance at the event. Children also had the opportunity to get their face painted.

