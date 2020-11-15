Advertisement

“Kidprenuer Pop-Up Shop” allows young business owners to show off their products

Children owned businesses showed off their products at Hotel Indigo in Celebration Pointe on...
Children owned businesses showed off their products at Hotel Indigo in Celebration Pointe on Sunday. The event hosted by Trinity's Day Spa featured more than 30 businesses, each with a unique product for sale.(WCJB)
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The “Kidprenuer Pop-Up Shop” was an opportunity for more than 30 young business owners to show off and sell their products. Everything from sweet treats to clothing to candles were on display. 7-year-old Raziya was selling her inspirational book that she wrote to help stop bullying.

“I created the book because I saw my mom writing a book, and I wanted to write a book because I saw bully’s at my school. I just wanted to write a book about me helping them be nice.”

She was inspired to write the book in kindergarten.

“Sometimes, I see people say that you’re ugly and stuff. I want to stop that because it is getting to mean. I like being nice to people.”

The book focuses on multiple issues.

“I talk about how to be nice and how you have to be nice and not to be mean.”

Other products for sale include Tev’s Dope Soaps designed by 10-year-old Tevyn. She has a wide variety of products.

“For the scents about 13 or something and for the molds may be about 17.”

Tevyn enjoys making the scented soaps.

“The soaps chose us. We didn’t choose it.”

11-year-old Ethan sells dog desserts, and he donates 10% of his proceeds to local animal shelters.

“It’s just because I have a really strong love for dogs, and we volunteered at the humane society.”

This event was an opportunity for Ethan to debut his product.

“This is our first time selling them in person.”

Spiderman, Elsa, and Olaf made an appearance at the event. Children also had the opportunity to get their face painted.

To find out more information about these three businesses, click on the links below.

Raziya Saves The Day
Tev's Dope Soaps
Sweet Pups

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ken Peng, of Ken Eats Gainesville, says social media backlash to a photo he posted compelled...
Cancel culture or a joke taken too far? Gainesville food blogger takes a break after inappropriate joke
A vehicle crash in Lake City led to the arrest of multiple people suspected of selling drugs to...
Four arrested during drug bust in Lake City
Volunteers for the body search
Update: Body of missing skydiver identified
Crash puts three people in hospital
Three people sent to hospital in Alachua county after crash
100 feet wide sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood
WATCH: Drone goes inside a 100 feet wide sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood

Latest News

Members of the Gainesville British Car Club met to look at various older British cars. The...
Members of the Gainesville British car club meet to talk about their unique vehicles
A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work. City...
Work at two railroad crossings in Columbia County to cause delays
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
DUI crash kills one in Suwannee County
Group of equestrians keep old English fox hunting alive in North-Central Florida
Group of equestrians keep old English fox hunting alive in North-Central Florida