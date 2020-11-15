Man wanted in four NCFL counties arrested in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after four North Central Florida sheriff’s departments joined forces to arrest him in connection to multiple robberies across the area.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Noe Cruz Jr. on a warrant after he committed five separate robberies in Alachua, Putnam, Clay and Bradford Co’s.

SWAT teams raided Cruz’s home in Clay Co. where they they found him and the weapons used in the robberies.

As of now, he is charged with one count of robbery in Bradford Co. and is on a $200,000 bond.

Warrants are being sought after in Putnam and Alachua Co. as well.

