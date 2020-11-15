Advertisement

Man wanted in four NCFL counties arrested in Clay County

(KWQC)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after four North Central Florida sheriff’s departments joined forces to arrest him in connection to multiple robberies across the area.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Noe Cruz Jr. on a warrant after he committed five separate robberies in Alachua, Putnam, Clay and Bradford Co’s.

SWAT teams raided Cruz’s home in Clay Co. where they they found him and the weapons used in the robberies.

As of now, he is charged with one count of robbery in Bradford Co. and is on a $200,000 bond.

Warrants are being sought after in Putnam and Alachua Co. as well.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ken Peng, of Ken Eats Gainesville, says social media backlash to a photo he posted compelled...
Cancel culture or a joke taken too far? Gainesville food blogger takes a break after inappropriate joke
100 feet wide sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood
WATCH: Drone goes inside a 100 feet wide sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood
Ocala is the fifth fastest-growing city in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report.
Ocala named among cities with fastest growth
Clay County deputies searching for missing endangered adult
Marion County teen missing and endangered
A vehicle crash in Lake City led to the arrest of multiple people suspected of selling drugs to...
Four arrested during drug bust in Lake City

Latest News

Sunny and warm Sunday.
AJ Evening Forecast
Crash puts three people in hospital
Three people sent to hospital in Alachua county after crash
5th annual Pet Expo in Ocala helps puppy find a home
5th annual Pet Expo in Ocala helps puppy find a home
War veteran surprised with drive-by celebration on 100th birthday
War veteran surprised with drive-by celebration on 100th birthday