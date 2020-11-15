Advertisement

Members of the Gainesville British car club meet to talk about their unique vehicles

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Car fans enjoyed antique cars on Sunday at One Love Cafe in Gainesville. Members of the Gainesville British Car Club met to look at various older British cars. There are about 35 people involved with the club. The group organizer Ron Edwards said these cars are unique.

“They’re not air-conditioned, they don’t have power windows. They are very fun to drive. They are very sporty. There is great comradery among the people that own them, so we have a lot of fun with that.”

Edwards said these cars were sold in the United States.

“The British economy dictated that if you wanted to stay in business over there and get materials for your business you had to export, you had to get export dollars into the UK because they would spend so much on the war. The vast majority of their cars for the first 10 or 15 years were exported to the US. Subsequent to that, they still exported quite a few.”

If you’d like to find out when the group meets or get involved, click on the link below.

Gainesville British Car Club

