Postgame reaction: Gators put up big number in victory over Razorbacks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gator quarterback Kyle Trask, defensive lineman Zachary Carter, and head coach Dan Mullen discuss Florida’s 63-35 win over Arkansas on Saturday night. Trask tossed six more touchdown passes to give him 28 in just six games. Meanwhile, Carter produced Florida’s first defensive score of the season on a fumble recovery and return in the fourth quarter. The Gators also held the Razorbacks to three-for-nine on third down conversions. TV20 Sports Director Kevin Wells introduces the postgame comments from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

