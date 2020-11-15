Three people sent to hospital in Alachua county after crash

LA CROSSE, Fla. (WCJB) -Three people are recovering after a head-on car crash in Alachua Co.

According to Alachua County Fire Rescue, two cars were going in opposite directions on CR-231just south of 156th ave when they crashed into each other.

Four people were involved and three were sent to a nearby trauma center.

One of the drivers needed to be rescued using jaws of life.

According to crews, heavy fog is the most probable cause of the crash.

