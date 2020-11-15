War veteran surprised with drive-by celebration on 100th birthday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A war veteran received a big surprise for his 100th birthday.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies, Fire Rescue and residents teamed up for a drive-by celebration for Mr. Floyd Blair.

Sergeant Paul Bloom says Blair’s impact on him and the community runs deep.

“I hope this is something for him where he can just see his community coming out, thanking him,” said Sergeant Bloom. “We’re not taking time out of our day. This is something we want to do. This is something that we have to do.”

Blair says the surprise was overwhelming in a good way.

“I’m still trying to absorb everything,” said Blair. “I had no idea that they were going to be here and it’s a real honor to have people pay attention to you like that.”

Blair served as a fighter pilot during the Korean War and World War II, flying over 100 missions, including on D-day.

