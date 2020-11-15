Advertisement

Williston Amvets host Fischer House fundraiser

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Veterans in Williston lended a helping hand to their brothers in need, this weekend.

Amvets Post 444 held their annual fundraiser to benefit the Fischer House, Friday through Sunday.

The post held a benefit breakfast and dinner, complete with vendors and live music.

Event organizers feel it’s their way of giving back.

“They served. They took the sacrifice,” said Darlene Linnell, a Fischer House representative. “And to me…that is my way to say thank you.”

The Fischer House helps keep military families together during times of medical issues.

