Work at two railroad crossings in Columbia County to cause delays

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -drivers in Columbia Co. can expect delays and detours this week at a pair of railroad crossings.

Two projects by the Florida Department of Transportation as part of “Operations STRIDE”. One will affect the crossing on Baya Drive, near the intersection of SR-100.

The second project will be at the crossing on NW Bascom Norris Drive, just east of US HWY-41.

Drivers are being asked to detour north on US 41 to NW Waldo St. to CR-25A to US 441.

