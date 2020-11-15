Advertisement

Work at two railroad crossings in Columbia County to cause delays

A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work. City...
A portion of Broad Street will be closed to all through traffic for sanitary repair work. City officials posted to Facebook with the announcement.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -drivers in Columbia Co. can expect delays and detours this week at a pair of railroad crossings.

Two projects by the Florida Department of Transportation as part of “Operations STRIDE”. One will affect the crossing on Baya Drive, near the intersection of SR-100.

The second project will be at the crossing on NW Bascom Norris Drive, just east of US HWY-41.

Drivers are being asked to detour north on US 41 to NW Waldo St. to CR-25A to US 441.

