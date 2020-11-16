Alachua County Public School volunteers return as Digital Classroom Assistants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When Alachua County Public Schools closed in March due to the pandemic, volunteers went home just like students and teachers, but now they are finally back in the classroom.

Now taking on the role of Digital Classroom Assistants, volunteers serve as an extra pair of eyes and ears to help Hyflex teachers in this new form of teaching.

Volunteers help manage the virtual classroom by supervising breakout rooms, answering questions, tracking attendance, participation and more.

Volunteer and Partnership Coordinator, Kelley Kostamo, said having that one extra volunteer in each classroom can make all of the difference for students.

“We know that the kids learn from different people, different things and even other teachers might explain it one way and having a volunteer come and explain a slightly different way might be their lightbulb moment and we need as many lightbulb moments as we can get,” said Kostamo.

Garima Raghor is a Digital Classroom Assistant at Marjorie K Rawlings Elementary. She said she’s volunteered for two years and while it’s a different experience now, she’s happy to finally be back helping students.

“I thought they wouldn’t really remember me but they did they’re like ‘oh, I remember you, you helped me with this problem, I finished that worksheet that we were working on’ so I think it’s kind of nice because at the same time you’re meeting a new friend in the midst of quarantine,” said Raghor.

ACPS plans to continue this virtual approach as long as the digital academy is an option and applications are expected to open again for spring semester volunteers.

