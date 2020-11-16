Advertisement

Fire destroys Gainesville home

Gainesvilles Fire Rescue crews arrived at a home in the 1100 block of NW 4th St, when they saw...
Gainesvilles Fire Rescue crews arrived at a home in the 1100 block of NW 4th St, when they saw a fire that had progressed and consumed every room in the home and burned through the second story(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville home destroyed after a fire consumes every room in the home.

Gainesvilles Fire Rescue crews arrived at a home in the 1100 block of NW 4th St, when they saw a fire that had progressed and engulfed every room in the home and burned through the second story.

“Firefighters began a defensive attack to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby wooded area and businesses,” said GFR.

Crews were able to contain the fire in 15 minutes.

The home was initially believed to be abandoned, however, the owners told officials that a family friend was staying in the home that last two weeks.

Officials tells TV20 they found the friend at the hospital on Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle crash in Lake City led to the arrest of multiple people suspected of selling drugs to...
Four arrested during drug bust in Lake City
Crash puts three people in hospital
Three people sent to hospital in Alachua county after crash
Ken Peng, of Ken Eats Gainesville, says social media backlash to a photo he posted compelled...
Cancel culture or a joke taken too far? Gainesville food blogger takes a break after inappropriate joke
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
DUI crash kills one in Suwannee County
Man wanted in four NCFL counties arrested in Clay County

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Digital Classroom Assistants roles in ACPS
Alachua County Public School volunteers return as Digital Classroom Assistants
Gainesville Health and Fitness
Gainesville Health & Fitness: Chair Circuit Workouts
Gainesville Health & Fitness: Chair Circuit Workouts
Gainesville Health & Fitness: Chair Circuit Workouts