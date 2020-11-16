Fire destroys Gainesville home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville home destroyed after a fire consumes every room in the home.

Gainesvilles Fire Rescue crews arrived at a home in the 1100 block of NW 4th St, when they saw a fire that had progressed and engulfed every room in the home and burned through the second story.

“Firefighters began a defensive attack to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby wooded area and businesses,” said GFR.

Crews were able to contain the fire in 15 minutes.

The home was initially believed to be abandoned, however, the owners told officials that a family friend was staying in the home that last two weeks.

Officials tells TV20 they found the friend at the hospital on Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.