Hawthorne’s Mya McGraw signs with Charlotte

Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -Mya McGraw, who started her high school basketball career at P.K. Yonge before transferring to Hawthorne, signed her national letter of intent on Monday with Charlotte of Conference USA.
McGraw, a 6-foot-3 post player is coming off a junior season in which she averaged 15.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game. Twice in her career she has led her school to the state semifinals.
McGraw is bound for a Charlotte team that finished 21-9 last season.
