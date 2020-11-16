Hawthorne’s Mya McGraw signs with Charlotte

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -Mya McGraw, who started her high school basketball career at P.K. Yonge before transferring to Hawthorne, signed her national letter of intent on Monday with Charlotte of Conference USA.

McGraw, a 6-foot-3 post player is coming off a junior season in which she averaged 15.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game. Twice in her career she has led her school to the state semifinals.

McGraw is bound for a Charlotte team that finished 21-9 last season.

