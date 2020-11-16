Advertisement

High Springs Police investigating an indecent exposure incident

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Police department is investigating an indecent exposure incident that occurred on Monday morning.

According to police, a man parked his vehicle near a drive in the Cedar Lane area on NW 222 St. and exposed his genitals to a female, who was biking in the area.

Police say he was traveling in a silver or grey SUV, possible a Honda Element or a Ford Edge.

He is a white male that is about 5-foot-10, 6 -feet-tall. Police is asking with anyone with information to contact High Springs Police.

