High Springs Police investigating an indecent exposure incident

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Police department is investigating an indecent exposure incident that occurred on Monday morning.

According to police, a man parked his vehicle near a drive in the Cedar Lane area on NW 222 St. and exposed his genitals to a female, who was biking in the area.

Police say he was traveling in a silver or grey SUV, possible a Honda Element or a Ford Edge.

He is a white male that is about 5-foot-10, 6 -feet-tall. Police is asking with anyone with information to contact High Springs Police.

